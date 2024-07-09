Traffic back to normal after car fire

A car fire in Majura that stalled traffic travelling southbound on Majura Parkway just before the Federal Highway has been put out.
The incident was located north of The Truffle Farm and south of the M23 and A23 intersection.
One vehicle was on fire just before 12pm on Tuesday.
At the time, all southbound lanes were closed, causing a build-up of traffic.
ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT police attended the incident.
There were no reported injuries.
Emergency Services ACT asked motorists to avoid the area.
The incident had been resolved by 3pm on Tuesday.
