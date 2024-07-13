The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT donates more plasma than anywhere else - but there are still huge shortages

AC
By Alex Cameron
Updated July 14 2024 - 6:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Would being paid for your blood or plasma make you more likely to donate?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AC

Alex Cameron

Journalist

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.