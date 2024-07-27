Times Past: July 28, 1962

On this day in 1962, splattered all over the front page was the resignation of the minister of air, Lee Bury, from the cabinet. Earlier in the week, Mr Bury made a public statement that proclaimed it was of little importance to the Australian economy should the British enter the European common market.
Both the prime minister, Sir Robert Menzies and his deputy, John McEwen, denounced the statement and labelled it as being opposed to government belief and policy. Both Mr Menzies and Mr McEwen doubled down and in no uncertain terms believed the move would cause tremendous strain on the economy unless the entry was followed by protective measure guarantees for the Australian industry.
As the cabinet crisis was building to a crescendo, observers strongly believed the government would drop Mr Bury from the cabinet and they were proven right. Mr Menzies called Mr Bury to his offices for a meeting, in which he asked for his resignation. Mr Bury handed in his four-paragraph letter of resignation at the end of the business day.
Mr Menzies' press secretary, Ray Mailey, handed out copies of both letters from Mr Menzies to Mr Bury calling for his resignation and Mr Bury's resignation to Mr Menzies to reporters. The letters were cordial and respectful. Mr Menzies highlighted although he respected Mr Bury's views, he needed to think about the ministerial responsibilities of Mr Bury's position and it was all the more important when the government had a narrow majority.
Mr Bury, in his letter of resignation, stated: " I appreciate the points you made and tender my resignation accordingly. In doing so, I should like to emphasise that the difference, essentially, is one of perspective and emphasis, and that I support fully the efforts which you and Mr McEwen have been and are making to safeguard the interests of those of our industries most likely to be directly affected. This episode in no way diminishes my high personal regard and feelings of friendship for you and our colleagues."
It was believed Mr Bury had many sympathisers in a section of the Liberal Party. Political observers held the opinion this episode could, in fact, enhance Mr Bury's reputation and boldness. He had a distinguished career in the public service and was regarded as one of the foremost experts on international finance in Australia.
