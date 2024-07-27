Times Past: July 28, 1962

Mr Bury, in his letter of resignation, stated: " I appreciate the points you made and tender my resignation accordingly. In doing so, I should like to emphasise that the difference, essentially, is one of perspective and emphasis, and that I support fully the efforts which you and Mr McEwen have been and are making to safeguard the interests of those of our industries most likely to be directly affected. This episode in no way diminishes my high personal regard and feelings of friendship for you and our colleagues."