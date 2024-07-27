The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 28, 1962

By Ray Athwal
July 28 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1962, splattered all over the front page was the resignation of the minister of air, Lee Bury, from the cabinet. Earlier in the week, Mr Bury made a public statement that proclaimed it was of little importance to the Australian economy should the British enter the European common market.

