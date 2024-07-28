The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 29, 1988

RA
By Ray Athwal
July 29 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1988, Alan Wrigley, director-general of ASIO, revealed a number of foreign spies had been quietly expelled from Australia during his tenure as head of the intelligence agency since 1985. He did not state if more expulsions would be carried out should foreign policy considerations be ignored.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.