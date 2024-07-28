Times Past: July 29, 1988

On this day in 1988, Alan Wrigley, director-general of ASIO, revealed a number of foreign spies had been quietly expelled from Australia during his tenure as head of the intelligence agency since 1985. He did not state if more expulsions would be carried out should foreign policy considerations be ignored.
Wrigley said the agency wanted to avoid the massive publicity of the expulsion of Valery Ivanov in the Ivanov-Combe affair and therefore, they secretly expelled the spies they caught.
He explained: "They have been removed quietly and discreetly and from my point of view that's an entirely satisfactory result. I wouldn't want to go into numbers too much there because I think the next question is who they are, where they were and when it happened and it just starts to unravel."
Wrigley believed it was important for the organisation to avoid any forms of publicity and preferred to avoid the trouble. "I like to think the organisation has enough professional confidence within itself," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.