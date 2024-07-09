Gasp at a ghost and have a laugh this weekend

The Woman in Black is the second-longest running West End play in Britain (after The Mousetrap), having run from 1989 to 2023. Come and find out why in this atmospheric new Australian production starring John Waters and Daniel MacPherson. Based on Susan Hill's book, The Woman in Black tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black.
He engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. It's on at the Canberra Theatre until July 14. See: canberra theatrecentre.com.au.
There are other films for children on but you can introduce them to a Disney classic on the big screen with Lilo and Stitch. When extraterrestrial experiment Stitch accidentally lands in Hawaii, he is unwittingly adopted as a dog by young orphan Lilo - much to the chagrin of her older sister Nani, who is busy trying to prove she can care for Lilo. With intergalactic authorities on the hunt for Stitch, and a social worker threatening to place Lilo in care, there is much at stake for this unlikely pair. It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Friday at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au/events.
Opera singer David Hobson and comedian Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years. From vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another's worlds and always thought, "Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?" In Tails is their chance to see whether the grass is a little greener and yours to find out how they fare. They've been performing it for several years in different venues so people seem to be enjoying it. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday July 12 at 8pm. See: canberra theatrecentre.com.au.
Overweight Lightweight is comedian Dave O'Neil's new stand-up show, a success at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The self-described "fat funny-man" may call himself a lightweight, but he has more than three decades' experience in comedy so he must be doing something right. With years of breakfast radio on Nova, frequent appearances on Spicks and Specks, a bunch of podcasts (including Somehow Related with Glenn Robbins and The Junkees with Kitty Flanagan) and a reputation for taking any corporate gig he is offered, it takes a lot to throw this comedian off his game. He will be joined by his friend and regular on The Debrief podcast, Brad Oakes (Hey Hey it's Saturday, Comedy Company), for what will be a night of laughs. Overweight Lightweight is on at The B - Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 13, at 7.30pm. Audience advice: coarse language & adult themes, recommended for ages 16+. See: theq.net.au.
It gets cold in Canberra in winter but we seldom get snow. WONDER and Winter in the City in Glebe Park will fix that. Experience real snow, go ice skating, build snow sculptures, make snow angels and have thrilling toboggan rides. You can also enjoy warm food, hot chocolate, toast marshmallows over an open fire and peruse market stalls in a cosy village perfect for everyone who loves winter. All ages are welcome. Children under five can bring one parent or carer for free! (please note: ice skating is for guests two years and older). It's on until July 21. See: feverup.com.
