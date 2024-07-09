Gasp at a ghost and have a laugh this weekend

Overweight Lightweight is comedian Dave O'Neil's new stand-up show, a success at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The self-described "fat funny-man" may call himself a lightweight, but he has more than three decades' experience in comedy so he must be doing something right. With years of breakfast radio on Nova, frequent appearances on Spicks and Specks, a bunch of podcasts (including Somehow Related with Glenn Robbins and The Junkees with Kitty Flanagan) and a reputation for taking any corporate gig he is offered, it takes a lot to throw this comedian off his game. He will be joined by his friend and regular on The Debrief podcast, Brad Oakes (Hey Hey it's Saturday, Comedy Company), for what will be a night of laughs. Overweight Lightweight is on at The B - Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 13, at 7.30pm. Audience advice: coarse language & adult themes, recommended for ages 16+. See: theq.net.au.