Gasp at a ghost and have a laugh this weekend

July 10 2024 - 5:30am
John Waters plays Arthur Kipps in The Woman in Black. Picture by Justin Nicholas
John Waters plays Arthur Kipps in The Woman in Black. Picture by Justin Nicholas

What to see:

The Woman in Black is the second-longest running West End play in Britain (after The Mousetrap), having run from 1989 to 2023. Come and find out why in this atmospheric new Australian production starring John Waters and Daniel MacPherson. Based on Susan Hill's book, The Woman in Black tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black.

