'One of the best day spas' planned for controversial Braddon site

A new development application has been lodged for a controversial site on Farrer Street in Braddon.
The new designs are planned for the Elder St side of the block, facing Ainslie School.
The old site of the Canberra Bowling Club is proposed to be redeveloped into a hotel and a day spa.
The new development plan includes two buildings of three to six storeys high, housing a hotel with 59 units and commercial accommodation with 43 units.
A recreation facility, basement carpark, and swimming pool, are also included in the plan, as well as a change to the lease variation of the block to permit use for commercial accommodation and recreational facilities.
The cost for the redevelopment of the site has been estimated at $26.5 million, according to the application.
Senior development manager Nick Merriman said he was hoping the community would like the proposal.
"We're looking forward to rejuvenating that site and giving a place for the locals to enjoy ... it's going be one of the best day spas in Australia," he said.
"We've done a lot of detailed public consultation on the site and we've got a lot of positive feedback for a hotel, given the site's previously been an entertainment precinct.
"[The site] has been vacant for a long time, so I think a lot of people are going to be glad to see it go on to its next lifespan."
The site at 20 Farrer St, otherwise known as Block 16, Section 25, was bought by developer Nik Bulum in 2015.
It includes frontage on Elder and Farrer Street, with the new development application including only the Elder Street half of the block.
The Elder Street side was originally going to be developed into a childcare centre.
The original proposal for 20 Farrer St was put out for consultation in December 2022, and included 78 serviced apartments for the Farrer Street side of the block.
However, the plans were shelved in January 2023 due to local concerns about traffic and housing pressures.
Mr Merriman said there are plans to develop the Farrer Street half of the block in the future.
"The other block will just remain vacant until such time that it's potentially rezoned to residential," he said.
"We haven't resolved what it's gonna be yet, but we probably look to make it residential rezoning which is a long way off."
Submissions to the development application are open until August 5, 2024.
