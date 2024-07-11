Ask R U OK? all year to help friends, family combat life stresses

Australians are feeling more overwhelmed than ever before and it's no wonder with the cost of living and threats of interest rate rises.

However, there is a simple step everyone can take to support friends and family who might be struggling, asking; R U OK?



Research conducted by R U OK? and YouGov revealed 72 per cent of Australians are reporting elevated levels of distress but 90 per cent of people who are regularly asked R U OK? feel more supported, connected and cared about.

R U OK? is calling on everyone to ask R U OK? Any Day because life happens every day.

"There is an increase in supporting behaviours around R U OK?Day, our National Day of Action," R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.



"However, we don't want people waiting until September to reach out to the people in their world who might be struggling because life happens every day."

Dr Justin Coulson PhD, earned his Psychology PhD from the University of Wollongong and is known for his parenting advice, agrees there's a need for R U OK? conversations throughout the year.

"I was always the first to say, 'R U OK?Day is great, but people don't just struggle on one day of the year," Dr Coulson said

"It wasn't until we lost my nephew, Logan, that I looked further into R U OK? and began to understand this message is about regular, meaningful conversations.

"Losing Logan has felt unbearable at times.

"Friends provided practical support such as dropping off meals, which was helpful, but not nearly as helpful as the hour-long conversation we had when they dropped the meal off - and they have continued to make space to listen to us in our grief.

"Conversations, words, opening up, laughing, crying, sharing, storytelling, celebrating, these are all ways we can make our relationships meaningful and ensure the people in our world feel seen, heard and valued.

"By building these into our everyday interactions, you build trust and normalise talking about what's really going on, so when the people in your world find themselves struggling, they know you're someone they can talk to."

More than half of Australians experience a stressful time at least once a year, and nearly two-in-five Australians report high or very high levels of distress.

"A lot can happen in a year, a month, a week," Ms Newton said.

"Whether it's your friend, family member, colleague, partner, or teammate, the people you care about go through life's ups and downs every day."

Importantly, research shows when people feel connected and have a sense of belonging, it's a protective factor against suicide.

"By checking in regularly with the people close to you, you can help prevent small things from becoming big things," Dr Coulson said.

"As Australians start to plan their R U OK? activities for this year, I'd encourage them to visit the R U OK? website to access their free, easy-to-use resources, to help us build a safer and more supportive culture not only on R U OK?Day but throughout the year."

Ask R U OK? Any Day because life happens every day.

R U OK?Day is Thursday September 12, 2024.

Visit ruok.org.au for free tips and tools to build the Ask R U OK? Any Day message across your year.

Lifeline provides free and confidential crisis support at any time of day or night. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at: lifeline.org.au.