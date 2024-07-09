Maguire takes Ricky's advice to 'bully' QLD starting with war of words

NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire might just be taking Ricky Stuart's advice in kicking the hornet's nest that is the state of Queensland.
Engaging in a cheeky war of words with the Maroons before the highly anticipated State of Origin decider on July 17, it could be exactly what the Blues were missing under former coach, Brad Fittler, too.
On the weekend Raiders coach - and 2005 series-winning Blues coach - Ricky Stuart shared the advice he'd give NSW for the decider, plain and clear.
"We've got to bully them again," he said in a pre-game interview.
Fast forward to Monday and the Blues had their usual all-in media session upon naming their game three squad, while Billy Slater was fighting off claims he was deliberately shielding his squad with only the Maroons coach speaking to journalists.
As a result, Maguire proudly declared his Origin side was "the people's team" unlike the Maroons.
"That's the path they've gone [avoiding all-in media], but what I've learned in this role, it's about the people - it's the people's team," Maguire said. "I've felt that everywhere we go.
"The passion behind this team is quite incredible.
"It's something our group's adopted, that we want to bring everyone on the journey.
"They've had their way, and we're doing it our way. We're seeing a lot more Blues jerseys out and about."
The Blues coach also revived the "glass houses" sledge towards Queensland, after accusations NSW may have crossed the line of fair play in the series. Maguire vowed not to back down.
"I don't know if you would call [how NSW played in game two] bullying," he said.
"We just played the style rugby league needs to be played. The first half we were very thorough, the second half we need to improve."
Slater was on the defensive at suggestions he was dodging media commitments for his players, and also faced intense grilling over snubbing David Fifita.
Slater maintained that it was Queensland Maroons' management - not the coach - that made the call not to allow players to do their usual one-on-one interviews with journalists on Monday.
"I don't think you should read into it too much," he said.
"They have got some commercial arrangements with the QRL they need to fulfil and we have got to get some footy stuff done.
"You will have access to the majority of the players throughout the 10-day camp.
READ MORE:
"We saw [before game two] out at Toowoomba with 8000 people turning up what we give to the people of Queensland and the access we give to our players.
"You guys see that. You get to come down to Sanctuary Cove and watch our training sessions. I feel the access is great.
"We couldn't quite get everyone available but we do everything possible to get the voices of our players out to the people watching our games."
As Slater feels the heat, Maguire has an aura of confidence radiating from him after game two, despite his previous history of a cards-close-to-his-chest approach to media duties.
Maguire is adamant he's assembled a squad that is capable of bringing the Origin shield back to NSW, with just two changes to the 17 for the decider - Bradman Best in for the injured Latrell Mitchell, and Mitchell Barnett added with Haumole Olakau'atu dropped.
"We've shown what we're capable of. How we want to play is the style you've seen, and we want to make sure we play that," Maguire said.
"We'll deal with whatever they put in front of us."
Wednesday, July 17: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm
NSW Blues squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Bradman Best, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Spencer Leniu. Reserves: 18. Matt Burton. 19. Haumole Olakau'atu.
QLD Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Kalyn Ponga. Reserves: 18. Trent Loiero, 19. Brendan Piakura, 20. Reed Mahoney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.