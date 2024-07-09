The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Counsel assisting alleges corrupt conduct by public official in school expansion

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated July 9 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An official engaged in corrupt conduct during the procurement of a contract for the expansion of Campbell Primary School, counsel assisting the ACT Integrity Commission has alleged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.