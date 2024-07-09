Counsel assisting alleges corrupt conduct by public official in school expansion

An official engaged in corrupt conduct during the procurement of a contract for the expansion of Campbell Primary School, counsel assisting the ACT Integrity Commission has alleged.
Counsel assisting Callan O'Neill alleged John Green, a pseudonym, did not act impartially and lacked probity when he told a tender evaluation team to review a decision that determined Manteena as the preferred tenderer.
Mr O'Neill said the conduct was enough to fulfil the definition of corrupt conduct under the Integrity Commission Act. He made the allegation during a second day of public submissions to the commission about the investigation.
Mr Green worked in the Education Directorate's infrastructure team in 2020 and oversaw the procurement for the construction of an expansion of Campbell Primary School.
The Integrity Commission placed a suppression order on Mr Green's identity when public hearings began. He is the only witness who has given evidence under a pseudonym. His evidence was critical of others in the process.
A tender evaluation team concluded in late February 2020 that Manteena was the better tenderer. The company received a score of 79 compared to Lendlease's 52. Lendlease ultimately ended up receiving the contract.
But Mr Green told the team to conduct a "best and final offer" process instead but there was apprehension from the tender evaluation team about this.
There was a series of conversations between the tender evaluation team and Mr Green about this during March 2020.
Mr Green said he was not directed to undertake this process but he did so on the understanding that Manteena was not to receive the contract.
He has previously told the commission Education Minister Yvette Berry's office did not want Manteena to receive the contract and neither did the CFMEU.
Mr Green was supposed to be the final delegate on the contract but this was handed to Education Directorate director-general Katy Haire following a second tender evaluation.
The corruption watchdog is examining whether public officials failed to exercise their official functions honestly and impartially while handling the procurement.
Mr O'Neill told the commission Mr Green's direction to the tender evaluation team was ultimately so an outcome would be reached that the contract would not be awarded to Manteena.
"He's injected himself into that process. That is conduct that clearly lacks probity. It is conduct that is not impartial," he alleged.
"It is conduct that is focused upon an outcome and not a process that's put in place to ensure that people who are tendering for procurements are treated appropriately and fairly within the territory."
Mr O'Neill said the conduct affected members of the tender evaluation team and the tenderers. He said it may be regarded as a breach of public trust and it undermined the procurement process, threatening public confidence in the integrity of government procurement.
"That's enough to fulfil the definition of corrupt conduct," he alleged.
Mr O'Neill said the next question was whether it was serious. He said Mr Green does not dispute the underlying facts of the matter but has argued other people were involved.
Mr O'Neill told the commissioner it was open for him to find that Mr Green's role in the procurement fulfils the definition of "serious corrupt conduct" under the Integrity Commission Act.
"But as I say if it does, and the underlying facts don't appear to be in contest in relation to it, then it reaches the finding he engaged in serious corrupt conduct under the Integrity Act," he alleged.
The evidence put forward by counsel assisting is not the view of the commissioner, who will be the ultimate decision-maker in determining whether any corrupt conduct took place. Counsel assisting is simply making an argument.
Following the direction for a "best and final offer process" a second tender evaluation team was established. This team also determined Manteena as the better contractor but Lendlease was awarded the contract.
Hearings are continuing.
