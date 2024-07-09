Labor betrayed Senator Payman, she didn't betray Labor

People join a political party because their personal principles and beliefs are reflected in those of the party concerned.
Most are prepared to make compromises and adjustments in some details or timelines in policies because there is no conflict with the core or basic principle of that policy.
It's also human nature that some policies concern each of us personally more than others and become matters of deep personal conscience.
This was doubly so in the case of Senator Payman.
Recognising Palestine was not only a matter of conscience for the first time Muslim senator; it is also endorsed Labor Party policy and part of its platform.
It seems incredible that the Australian Labor Party does not have the flexibility, compassion and common sense to accept Senator Payman's vote of conscience.
As a result, they have lost an intelligent, articulate, courageous and conscientious member of parliament who has shown up many of her former colleagues as lacking the courage of their personal convictions.
Peter Dutton, from the party of free enterprise, is promoting the divestment of Coles and Woolworths.
It's just like his state-owned nuclear policy.
There is absolutely no detail or substance.
It is just an announcement for the sake of an announcement.
Just like his nuclear policy one could reasonably ask Dutton why, if this latest announcement is such a good idea, didn't they do it when they were in government for nearly a decade?
In 2018, the ALP conference moved to have the recognition of a Palestine state as the policy for the next ALP government.
In 2021, at that year's conference, Senator Wong said: "the resolution reflects this conference's prior expression of its view on statehood. While recognising this is a decision for a future Labor government, an Albanese Labor government will take a principled approach to these issues".
I cannot find anywhere in the resolution any suggestion that the next Labor government reserved the right not to pass legislation recognising Palestinian statehood.
In the absence of such a qualification then the 2018 resolution should stand. That means the Albanese government was under an obligation to recognise Palestinian statehood in a timely fashion after the election.
At the 2023 conference, back-room dealings led by Albanese and Wong deflected open discussion to discuss implementing the recognition of Palestine.
It was suggested that the timing was sensitive and that a two-state solution might be the precursor to recognition. Many believe the party hierarchy had caved in to the Jewish lobby.
This also reflected Albanese's "softly, softly" approach of doing nothing in order to win the next election.
The cowardice of Albanese, Marles and Wong is no surprise to the party's rank and file. Senator Payman took the only principled way forward open to her.
Shame on the other Labor MPs who claim to represent the party membership.
Fatima Payman has done a lot of talking over the past couple of weeks.
She has talked about Palestine, a two state solution, her conscience, her Afghan heritage, her father, and the Labor party.
But she has only mentioned Western Australia twice. Once when she was asked who she represented in the Senate and once when Qantas asked her where she was going.
Why does D Bogusz (Letters, July 9) single out Senator Payman for allegedly not speaking out about the catastrophic events in Sudan?
Perhaps she has and the media has dismissed it as not newsworthy enough.
Besides, D Bogusz doesn't question why no other MP (including the Foreign Minister) appears to have made even passing reference to Sudan in recent times.
Nor have I heard any journalist ask any MP, Senator Payman included, about Sudan, either in comparison with Gaza or as an issue on its own.
D Bogusz's singular assertion is a complete diversion and one has to question why it has been raised.
It seems we are living in a police state when, according to a recent The Canberra Times report, a resident relaxing near the pool at his home recently could be arbitrarily arrested on suspicion of trespassing, handcuffed and taken to the police station without a charge being laid.
Although he was later "de-arrested", no apology was offered or explanation given.
It seems his African appearance may have been the cause for this outrage.
No resident can feel safe if arbitrary, unreasonable and potentially violent arrests can take place here.
I call on Andrew Barr to carpet the ACT Police leadership and to take steps to ensure that ACT police officers behave in a professional and law-abiding manner at all times.
The victim of this outrage should receive a public apology. It is more than warranted.
Biden can be as bombastic as he wants to be in maintaining he is fit to continue to run for the presidency.
The fact of the matter is that he isn't. Every independent impartial observer can see that.
Those in the Democratic Party establishment who say Biden is fit to continue should go for a head check up themselves.
Actually they should be charged with elder abuse for putting the old and feeble Biden through the grinding election campaign.
It was with great interest that I watched the news and heard everyday Britons discussing the issues that were important to them.
Much of the list was remarkably similar to the hot button issues here including, you guessed it, the cost of living crisis. Now I'm a bit confused. If I am to believe the Coalition parties, it is the Australian Labor Party that is solely to blame for this crisis.
It seems like their ill deeds have leaked out and infected the mother country. Even worse, the Tories in England have copped the blame and have been decimated.
It's a strange world indeed where the left can be blamed in one country and the right in another for what appears to me to be the same thing.
Congratulations to Woolworths for endorsing Australia's star-crossed federal blue banner ahead of the Olympics and hopefully beyond.
Our nation in 2000 gave itself renewed permission to fly the flag, as we did so well at the Sydney Olympiad, so here's hoping for Paris. But let's not forget the overwhelming republican rejection of 1999.
As for the non-availability of tacky merchandise, especially Aussie flag footwear, the loss will only be commercial, certainly not aesthetic.
Here we go again. Yet another Senator deciding that their personal merits entitle them to a seat in our national parliament as an "independent" when clearly the only reason they got there in the first place was the party affiliation they have now chosen to betray.
The disrespect this shows their electorate is exceeded only by their personal arrogance and the stupidity of the electoral laws that permit it.
If they believe strongly in their own merits they should test them by resigning and standing next time as an independent candidate.
A characteristically fearmongering Peter Dutton is outraged at the prospect of future Australian parliamentarians being advocates for foreign causes.
Had he any probity and acuity whatsoever he should rather be shocked at the eternal past and present actuality of Australian parliamentarians from both major camps doing little more than kowtowing to US hegemony, US interests and their every directive.
That is with the exception of Gough Whitlam who was got rid of as a result of alleged foreign interference.
The PM's search for false equivalence continues. If there is to be an envoy for anti-Semitism there has to be one for Islamophobia.
But what Islamophobia? Where are the attacks on Islamic businesses? On Islamic schools? On the offices of Muslim MPs? Each way Albo strikes again.
Now that the Albanese government has created special envoys for Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, could he please turn his attention to the essential position of "Minister for Silly Walks".
For those who feel let down by Senator Payman. I cite Edmund Burke (1729-97) who said: "Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement, and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion".
Professor Sarah Legge is sick of the "endless loop" of arguments over the annual kangaroo cull (Letters, July 4)? We are sick of the propaganda, rubbery figures and justification for the slaughter. Cull supporters move on. Kangaroo defenders are traumatised for another year.
Listening to the address by our brand-new Governor-General as she extolled the attributes of the nation I couldn't help but wonder what could possibly go wrong. It's a thought that should also occur to our prime minister.
The racial profiling of a man, who was arrested by ACT Police for trespassing at his own home, is just another example of how Australia is a racist country.
Another way to keep our homes warm is to install foil board just below the roof tiles. It can still be done in established homes by cutting it, placing it between the rafters and screwing it to the battens. The board is a tad expensive to buy and to install but it stopped a gale blowing in our attic.
Western Australian Senator Fatima Payman's resignation from the ALP sends a message to all political parties that the electorate will not be ignored and the moral conscience of sitting MPs will, at times, override party solidarity and bullying.
Am I just a cynic or do others find it surprising supporters of Senator Payman were "spontaneously" present to welcome her home to Perth? Had they been advised of her travel arrangements?
Putin must be rubbing his hands together in glee as it looks more and more likely that his puppet will get another turn in the White House.
Don't we already have nuclear power? Solar in other words?
US Vice-Chancellor Scott is disingenuous in restricting student protest under the guise of "safety". It is it oxymoronic for him to claim this "upholds our commitment to free speech", especially as university grounds are, after all, public commons.
