Baklava cheesecake gives me hope this joint can overcome past shadows

Dessert is what gives me hope for the joint. We both pick the baklava cheesecake ($19), which is sharp and decadent and inventive. Why wouldn't the rest of the menu be like this? A cheesecake formed onto a base of baklava with filo pastry extending up around the sides showed Alia's potential. I'd come in for a cocktail and one of these, reminiscing about the times I drank too many vodka raspberries upstairs when the building was under entirely different management. Reminiscing but not regretting the passage of time. There is a difference.