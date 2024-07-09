How Lauren Jackson influenced the Capitals' rebuild

As Lauren Jackson is set to make an incredible return to the Olympics, back at her old stomping ground in Canberra she's unwittingly helped the Capitals form a squad capable of winning a championship.
Tasmanian-born WNBA rookie Nyadiew Puoch is the Capitals' latest recruit as newly appointed head coach Paul Goriss embarks on assembling a team that can end their back-to-back wooden spoon run.
Puoch is no stranger to Goriss or Canberra.
She played under the coach with the Atlanta Dream where he is an assistant, and lived in the capital as a teenager alongside Capitals guard Jade Melbourne in the Centre of Excellence program based at the Australian Institute of Sport.
She's also familiar with the proud history of the nine-time champion Capitals where her former Southside Flyers teammate Jackson made a name for herself as an Australian basketball legend.
Mentored by Jackson, Puoch won the WNBL title last season and continued her impressive rise in women's basketball and she wants to take her game to another level in Canberra under Goriss.
"Lauren's been great. She always scared me because she's Lauren Jackson, but I've gotten through that phase," Puoch said.
"She told me things I needed to hear, gave me advice when I went over to America, and seeing how she goes about things on and off the court is cool. Playing next to her was cool."
The 20-year-old feels she can win the league again in Canberra too, especially alongside Melbourne, a long-time friend and former Australian under-19 teammate that helped recruit her to the Capitals.
"Jade is an amazing basketball player and you can see how she's dominating the WNBA, so why wouldn't I want to play with her," Puoch said.
"It's a new experience, new faces, new teammates."
Puoch might have also played a role in Goriss' crucial re-signing of Melbourne for next season too.
When he found out former Capitals coach Kristen Veal was stepping down, Melbourne was the first call Goriss made on the recruitment trail. The second call was to Puoch.
"I think she'll surprise people this season," Goriss said of the youngster.
"The kind of people we're recruiting fit the culture and values we want, and we know we need talent to win games. With Jade signed and now Nyadiew we're going to be young but exciting in the style we play.
"Jade and Nyadiew were signed within a day or two of each other and I know those two were talking to each other."
Goriss believes the duo's history playing together will result in some instant chemistry, with Puoch's length to boost the Capitals' defence next season.
"The pace we play at other teams will have to keep up with, but importantly it'll be key to quickly that build team chemistry," he said.
