The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

These 'busters' are becoming more frequent. Should we be concerned?

By Milton Speer, Lance M. Leslie
July 9 2024 - 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Australia's east coast is caught in the grip of a heatwave, relief can come in the form of abrupt, often gale-force wind changes known as "southerly busters".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.