Canberra barbershop set on fire near light rail stop

Masked bike riders who broke into a barbershop in Gungahlin and set it on fire have been caught on video carrying out the attack.
Witnesses who appeared to be sitting at the light rail stop in Gungahlin Place filmed two people forcefully entering the Gold Blade barbershop on Hibberson Street about 11.40pm on Saturday, July 6.
The footage shows one person on a push bike appearing to smash the shop's glass front door while the other holds a red container of accelerant before they are both seen entering and setting the premises alight.
The final frames of the eight second video appear to show one of the perpetrators rushing towards the entrance with a part of themselves on fire while flames engulf the inside of the barbershop.
The arson attack was posted on social media site Reddit.
ACT Policing said a fire suppression system "quickly contained" the fire but the premises had sustained significant damage. Following the fire, police allege both the people involved escaped on their bikes.
"The pair are believed to have smashed the glass front door to the premises, before entering, spreading an accelerant throughout the premises, and ignited it," a police spokesperson said.
"The offenders then fled the scene on bikes in the direction of Gungahlin Place prior to police arriving at the scene."
Police added they had already spoken to some witnesses but wanted to speak to anyone who had seen the incident but not spoken to police yet.
"This includes anyone with knowledge of a person incurring burns to their body and/or clothing over the weekend," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7792682. Information can be provided anonymously.
