Popular Farmer Wants a Wife couple call off wedding

Farmer Wants a Wife favourites Andrew Coleman and Claire Saunders have called off their wedding in a shock announcement.
The Narromine-based couple, who left the popular reality show early after declaring their love, have been engaged since March 2024.
Posting to Instagram on July 8 Ms Saunders said "Andrew and I have had to cancel our wedding due to reasons out of our control, but we are both okay".
"I'm not sure what else to say other than, sometimes life is hard and we all just need a little breathing space," she said.
"There will be no farming content from me for the foreseeable future.
"My dogs and I have headed north to Darwin to work for the dry season."
She posted a photo with Lucie Gilmour, who was also vying for Farmer Andrew's heart, captioning the picture "territory time with sister wife".
The Farmer Wants a Wife couple were fan favourites after their early departure in season 13 saying they were eager to begin their lives together.
Ms Saunders said in 2023 that her goal for entering the show was to "meet someone, fall in love, get married and live happily ever".
Mr Coleman said "it will be good when things quieten down but at the same time we've both embraced what's been happening and the majority of it has been positive" in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.