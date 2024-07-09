Viva Las Raiders! Canberra confirmed for NRL season-opener in Vegas

Put in your annual leave, pack your best Raiders merch, and get ready to fly across the Pacific Ocean, because the Canberra Raiders are officially locked in for next year's NRL season-opener in Las Vegas.
Following the success of the first edition, the NRL announced on Tuesday evening that the Raiders have secured their spot to play in the Sin City spectacular against the New Zealand Warriors on March 1. The Penrith Panthers will also face the Cronulla Sharks.
The NRL have revitalised the concept in its second year promising a "bigger, bolder and better" rugby league showcase to be broadcast live to a "massive" global audience.
The "Rugby League Las Vegas Festival" will not only feature two NRL games, but also a Super League clash involving UK Challenge Cup finalists Wigan and Warrington, and a Test match between the Jillaroos and England Lionesses - all on the same day.
The Super League game will open the March 1 festivities, followed by the Raiders' match and the women's Test, before the Panthers take on the Sharks as the headline act.
Raiders prop Joseph Tapine, injured Panthers star Nathan Cleary, Sharks outside-back Sione Katoa and Warriors duo Luke Metcalf and Rocco Berry were all on deck to spruik the Vegas extravaganza from NRL headquarters in Sydney.
"I'm excited," Tapine said.
"When [Raiders chief executive] Donnie [Furner] told me the other day I told the wife straight away, 'Book some flights'.
"The games this year looked unreal, the atmosphere. I'm looking forward to that experience."
Cleary supported the NRL's dream-big approach to bringing rugby league to as many people as possible outside of Australia.
"It's massive just being able to take it to a whole new scale of audience and a global level," the Panthers playmaker said.
"It's something that I honestly never thought would happen when I first started playing rugby league or debuted in NRL. The thought of this was so foreign and far away but for it to actually be happening, it's incredible.
"The fans will have a great time.
"It's a great product we're bringing over. We've got the responsibility now to bring our best footy over and make it a game that's enjoyable to watch."
The Raiders gave up a home game in the capital as part of the Vegas deal, but club and NRL bosses are hoping the Green Machine faithful will make the US trip to have their presence felt at Allegiant Stadium.
As part of the announcement, the NRL released its travel packages for fans with exclusive charter flights direct from Sydney to Las Vegas.
Outside of the NRL's travel packages, general public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday July 26.
"Las Vegas 2025 will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of rugby league," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.
"We've given fans the opportunity to plan early and take advantage of the Las Vegas festival experience - a true bucket list item for all rugby league and sports fans."
The Raiders only narrowly missed the cut to be in Vegas this year, which fuelled Canberra boss Don Furner to go on a mission to secure their inclusion for 2025.
In Canberra the NRL couldn't ask for a neater cross-code collaboration opportunity to get Americans interested in rugby league with the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team based in the city.
In pre-season Raiders players said they were "jealous" of their NRL rivals that took part this year, but next season they will get to experience rugby league in the gambling mecca for themselves.
RUGBY LEAGUE LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL 2025
All games to be played on Saturday March 1, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium
Super League: Wigan v Warrington, 1.30pm local time / 8.30am AEDT
NRL: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, 4pm local time / 11am AEDT
Test Match: Australian Jillaroos v England Lionesses, 6pm local time / 1pm AEDT
NRL: Penrith Panthers v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 8.30pm PST / 3.30pm AEDT
