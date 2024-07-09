International student caps problematic

When the Albanese government accuses Peter Dutton of "dog whistling" on immigration it risks the fate of those who live in glass houses and start throwing stones.
It was, after all, the first to step onto this slippery slope in what appears to be an odious race to the bottom ahead of the next federal poll.
Malcolm Turnbull's recent description of the opposition leader as a "thug" obsessed with the issue of immigration could also be applied to the PM. It is just on two months since Mr Albanese, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, and Education Minister Jason Clare summoned leaders from the higher education sector to an "urgent meeting" to discuss a proposed cap on international student places in order to ease demand for private rental accommodation.
The Canberra Times noted at the time the cap was as likely to have a salutary effect on the housing crisis as the Craig Emerson-led supermarket inquiry was to reduce prices at the checkout in the foreseeable future.
That is still the case. The cap, which would clip the wings of the tertiary sector at a time when it needs to be boosted in order to address Australia's well-documented skills shortages, is not just counter intuitive. It also flies in the face of what is known about international students, the benefits they bring and, most importantly, where they choose to live.
Research commissioned by the Student Accommodation Council, a peak body for the student accommodation sector, found 74 per cent of international students live in purpose-built student accommodation either on campus or close to it.
Even more would do so if suitable accommodation was available.
It is fallacious to blame international students, Australia's best hope of navigating a future in which 15.9 million jobs will require graduate and post graduate qualifications by the middle of the century, for soaring residential rents.
The last place international students want to live is in detached and semi-detached housing in dormitory suburbs an hour or more away from their campus.
They are not in direct competition with Australian families for a place to call home. Their needs are demonstrably different.
The only worthy element of what the government is proposing is the call for universities to provide more purpose-built student accommodation. That makes eminent sense.
It's also an opportunity for universities to partner with the private sector given the potential for a good rate of return because of the popularity of Australia as a destination for international students from the Indo-Pacific region.
This is a space in which the Barr government, which has called on the Albanese government to consult with states and territories before imposing caps on student numbers, can make a real difference.
The biggest impediment to developing any form of housing in Australia is the Gordian knot of bureaucratic red tape that must be negotiated.
Given it can take many months to obtain the requisite approvals for a free standing family home on a small block it's not surprising securing consent for a multi-storey, many unit student accommodation complex could take years.
While Mr Barr is right to beat the drum about the importance of international students to the ACT in his representations to Jason Clare, he should acknowledge his government is part of the problem.
If the ACT made a concerted effort to facilitate the development of purpose built student accommodation on or close to our many tertiary campuses it would be a win-win for all concerned.
