Coffin confessionals, love in the afterlife and a playlist of favourites

After her mother's death during a routine plastic surgery, Susan Lieu - whose family were refugees from the Vietnam War - spent 20 years asking questions alone. Why did the most perfect person in her life feel the need to change her body? Why would no one tell her about her mother's life in Vietnam? How could she manage the same cultural pressures her mother faced, and succumbed to, in her own life, within her own body? And how did this surgeon, who preyed on Vietnamese immigrants, go on to continue operating for years after her mother's death?