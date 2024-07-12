Space race comedy sticks landing as a universal crowd-pleaser

Under the direction of prolific TV producer and Love, Simon helmer Greg Berlanti, Fly Me to the Moon follows talented and persistent marketing specialist Kelly (a dazzling Scarlett Johansson) as she's hired by the US government to sell the public on the NASA dream and ensure public opinion is in favour of the moon mission. This draws the ire of launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum, always better when he's having fun with the role, like he is here), who wants nothing to do with her schemes to make NASA a big deal with the people.