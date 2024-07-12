Space race comedy sticks landing as a universal crowd-pleaser

Fly Me To The Moon
(M, 132 minutes)
4 stars
There isn't a lot suspense to be had in films about the moon landing.
We all know that the American Apollo 11 mission carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins successfully made it to the moon in 1969, beating the Soviets in the Space Race.
Or do we?
Fly Me to the Moon plays on the many abounding conspiracy theories that the moon landing was actually faked, and the footage we've all seen of the trek was created on Earth, not in space.
It's a fun concept, keeping you enthralled until the end, never completely sure just how this film is going to treat history.
Under the direction of prolific TV producer and Love, Simon helmer Greg Berlanti, Fly Me to the Moon follows talented and persistent marketing specialist Kelly (a dazzling Scarlett Johansson) as she's hired by the US government to sell the public on the NASA dream and ensure public opinion is in favour of the moon mission. This draws the ire of launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum, always better when he's having fun with the role, like he is here), who wants nothing to do with her schemes to make NASA a big deal with the people.
Kelly has plenty of ideas about how to improve NASA's optics and secure funding to make sure the mission goes ahead without a hitch - and so doesn't plan on ever taking no for an answer.
She hires actors to portray the NASA engineers in interviews when she's told they're simply too busy to do it themselves, concocts strategic advertising partnerships and leverages her media contacts for maximum exposure.
Kelly also charms her way into the hearts of the NASA staff, further frustrating Cole, who just wants to get his work done.
He's plagued by the memory of the failed Apollo 1 mission, where several astronauts lost their lives, so he doesn't have time for hijinks that are purely about optics - even if he is becoming more and more enamoured with the self-assured Manhattan transplant.
Fly Me to the Moon has a great, zippy energy, with bright colours, energetic 1960s music and a delightful support cast.
Woody Harrelson plays the mysterious government agent who hires Kelly, Ray Romano is Cole's sweet but beleaguered offsider Henry, Anna Garcia is Kelly's "card-carrying feminist" assistant and sketch artist, Christian Clemenson is a loveable NASA tour guide and Jim Rash (so memorable as the dean on Community and also an Oscar-winning writer) is an absolute scene stealer as Kelly's demanding and deluded director pal, Lance.
And there's also a few fun cameos from Johansson's real-life husband, SNL cast member Colin Jost, and Victor Garber.
The recreation of period costume and hair is a real treat, even if the costumers dress Tatum in some very unflattering yellow jumpers.
Adding to the period authenticity is the use of archive footage of launches and news footage from the era, especially the iconic reporting of Walter Cronkite.
At over two hours long, the film doesn't exactly drag but you do get the sense that it's been going a while. But it's hard to know what could have been excised, when the whole thing is just such a good time.
If you know your history, there's plenty of extra fun to be had with some smart dialogue, but even with no knowledge of the era, this movie is an easy, good time. A real crowd-pleaser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.