The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

A year into mandatory reporting, workplace sexual assaults still go 'underreported'

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly 80 instances of workplace sexual assault have been notified to the ACT's workplace safety watchdog in the first year of a compulsory scheme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.