Before he was our pop maestro, John Foreman was just a boy in a band

"I remember what a teacher I had in year 10 told me when one of the producers from the NSW Schools Spectacular was travelling around Newcastle schools auditioning people," he says. "I didn't think there was any point in my auditioning because I thought they're not going to be interested in a jazz piano player. The show had big orchestras and rock bands and choirs and I just didn't think I'd fit in. And this teacher said 'Well, what have you got to lose if you audition and you don't get in? You've only lost 10 minutes of your lunchtime. And if you do get in, well, who knows what might come of it?'