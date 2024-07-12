Patience, my pretty: Good things come to those who wait

It's possible of course to have "instant" large trees and shrubs: just buy a home that already has an established garden. This is possibly the most expensive gardening advice I've ever given, as at current prices you'll be looking at a million dollars upwards, at least in the city. The next expensive but possible option involves several thousand dollars: buy advanced trees from a specialist nursery, which will deliver and arrange a crane for the enormous hole it will need - though if you can afford this option, you can probably scrape up the funds to get someone else to dig the hole, and gently fill in the soil around the tree, watering well so the dirt seeps into all the crevices under and around the roots.