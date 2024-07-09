'Money grab': Nursing homes' 'awful' food standards despite funding boost

The fallout continues over Rugby Australia's takeover of the ACT Brumbies in a move that has paved the way for an historic partnership and saved the club from financial ruin. Caden Helmers writes Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh is adamant the deal was made in the best interests of the game and has guaranteed the club won't be moved out of Canberra - for now at least.
An official engaged in corrupt conduct during the procurement of a contract for the expansion of Campbell Primary School, counsel assisting the ACT Integrity Commission has alleged. Lucy Bladen reports on day two of public submission hearings, where the commissioner Michael Adams KC was also told he would need to make a decision whether Education Directorate director-general Katy Haire and Education Minister Yvette Berry's former chief of staff Josh Ceramidas also engaged in corrupt conduct. Lawyers for both are strongly challenging counsel assisting's submission.
Eleanor Campbell writes that residents and aged care workers are reporting abysmal food standards inside of residential aged care homes as advocates urge the government to scrap delays for introducing a right-based Aged Care Act.
While almost 80 instances of workplace sexual assault have been notified to the ACT's workplace safety watchdog in the first year of a compulsory scheme, it is expected that the number is much higher in the territory, writes Jasper Lindell. The ACT is the first jurisdiction to introduce the mandatory reporting requirement.
There is a slight chance of a shower this morning and another top of 14 degrees is expected.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
