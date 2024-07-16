What's the emoji for 'I hate emojis'?

Sue remembers when Queen Elizabeth II came to Australia in 1954 and said she hasn't been a fan of royals since. "I was in the youngest group from school to walk, in crocodile lines with blazers, hats and gloves, to what had been renamed Queen Elizabeth Park in Concord, Sydney. Being small, at the front of the crowd, I managed to watch the shadow of the car passing from my position of being pushed across the chain metal barrier. Back at school I was in trouble because I was hurting and wasn't impressed." Her son was there when the Queen came to Canberra in the 1980s. He was about six and "in trouble with his teacher for his 'misbehaviour' when the Queen was visiting one of the memorials on Anzac Parade" when he called out to Bob Hawke.

