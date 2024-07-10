The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man accused of stabbing ANU students committed to stand trial

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 10 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man accused of trying to kill two Australian National University students with a knife and assaulting two more has been committed to stand trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.