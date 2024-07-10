Dozens more charges for man accused of raping, assaulting captive woman

A man accused of imprisoning a woman and assaulting her for several days has been slapped with dozens of fresh charges alleging he endangered her life.
Sisituutuumata Fulivai, 44, was arrested last month after police found the woman, naked, screaming and running down a Lyneham street, who claimed she had been forcibly confined in a nearby home.
At the time, he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent, forcible confinement, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and failing to appear in court. He has formally denied these charges.
The man returned to the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when he was charged with 34 further allegations.
Fulivai's new charges include 25 counts of assault, two counts of committing an act endangering life, three counts of threatening to kill, and two counts of committing an act endangering health.
The charges relating to acts endangering life were particularised in court as choking the woman unconscious and all the alleged crimes were said to have occurred between June 6 and June 11.
Magistrate Jane Campbell also particularised a possessing an offensive weapon charge as relating to a "large green casserole dish".
The man is yet to enter pleas to the latest allegations or apply for bail.
The alleged victim told police Fulivai had physically and sexually assaulted her in the Lyneham residence for several days, causing numerous injuries.
The officers had been conducting a mobile patrol on Fairweather Circuit in the inner north suburb when they found her. Fulivai was arrested later that evening.
A court previously heard the charges were not family violence related.
Fulivai is set to return to court next month.
