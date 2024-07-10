Man extradited from ACT after $3m of MDMA found in 'clandestine laboratory'

NSW police have extradited a man from the ACT after allegedly finding more than $3 million worth of ecstasy and a "clandestine laboratory".
Police said they found the MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and lab at a home on the north coast of NSW.
Five men were charged last month following multiple search warrants in the region.
Following this, investigators executed a search warrant a Springrange property early Tuesday morning.
Springrange is just north of the ACT and south of Murrumbateman.
Police said they forensically examined a house and large shed and seized clothing, handwritten notes, soil samples and chemical swabs.
NSW and ACT police then searched a Lyons home, taking mobiles and keys to be examined.
The occupant, a 23-year-old man, was arrested because he was on an outstanding NSW arrest warrant.
The man was extradited to NSW in the ACT Magistrates Court before being escorted to Queanbeyan Police Station. There he was charged with two counts of possessing drug precursors with an intention to use in manufacturing/production and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, police said.
The man was granted condition bail at Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.
He is expected to present to court on Monday, August 5.
"Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages," police said.
