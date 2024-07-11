We asked you how the ACT should spend $1.8 billion. Here's the surprise result

We can already hear the gasps from the theatre buffs and the pool lovers. But the people of Canberra have spoken and it's official: they want a stadium to be the No.1 priority in the city's almost $2 billion infrastructure plan.
In a result that may force an ACT government rethink of its building schedule, an overwhelming percentage of those who voted in a poll say the stadium needs to be built sooner than everything else.
Of the more than 1000 votes, 60 per cent of the participants said the stadium should move ahead of the Canberra Theatre, a new convention centre, a Civic pool and even an indoor pavilion.
That is at odds with the government's preference order. As it stands the $500 million theatre will be the first project complete by 2028. And indoor pavilion follows that in about 2030, then a stadium in 2033 and a convention centre by 2035. The pool doesn't have a timeline yet, but would need to be done before the indoor pavilion was built.
The indoor pavilion was the least popular option on the survey, getting just 3 per cent of the votes. And while we hear there were a few nervous types in theatre circles, that was the second option with 15 per cent.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will ask for a 50-50 funding split on all five of those projects. The total bill comes in around $1.8 billion, and that's before you add the light rail stage to Woden or a new stand at the 100-year-old Manuka Oval.
It's hard to see Barr shifting away from his timeline, which was outlined in the ACT government's "infrastructure plan update" when it was published last year.
The theatre plans are well under way and, despite the nerves about stadium plans, will be the first to be ticked off the list. But should the pavilion drop back behind the stadium now that the AIS Arena is back online? Canberrans certainly think so.
Expect to see the stadium become a hot election topic. The Canberra Liberals are going to persist with their Civic vision, Labor is all in on Bruce and the Greens will ... most likely say they want houses instead.
Independent candidates Peter Strong and Ann Bray published their plans earlier this week. "A stadium in the city for major entertainment artists and sports games will be essential to attracting more interstate visitors," they said in their industry plan.
Bruce still looms as the most likely option given the federal government has committed $10 million to a precinct study, and the ACT government is examining the 25 hectare plot of land at the old Canberra Raiders headquarters and CIT campus.
This is why the Kanga Cup is the biggest and best soccer tournament in the Southern Hemisphere. The fields around Canberra were filled with feelgood tales this week as juniors players converged on the capital.
Our photographer Sitthixay Ditthavong ducked along to Terrigal FC and Majura FC in the under-12s and captured this heartwarming moment between rival players.
Both teams had endured a pretty rough tournament and wins were few and far between. Terrigal finished with a 5-0 win. The days of constant soccer took its toll on one Majura player, who slumped to the ground.
Within moments his teammate was beside him and then a Terrigal player walked by and, sensing the emotion, gave his opponent a reassuring pat. That's what junior sport is about.
The existing Canberra Stadium will look a bit different when high-level soccer action returns to the venue later this month.
After struggling to find a suitable mid-size venue that met both broadcast requirements and quality standards, the O'Connor Knights settled on Canberra's biggest venue for an Australia Cup clash with the Macarthur Bulls.
Organisers have been realistic about their crowd options. To reduce the costs of hiring the stadium, they will only open the eastern side to fans and likely keep them in the inner bowl rather than at the top of the Gregan-Larkham stand.
Tickets are on sale now with a $50 family package or $20 for individual adults.
The inner-bowl set up has been successfully used for Raiders NRLW games in the past, and it will perfectly suit the crowd that could be anywhere between 1000 or more than 5000.
If it's successful again, it might be a blueprint for the Brumbies or men's and women's A-League games in the future to cut costs and create atmosphere.
Television cameras are stationed on the western side, meaning the crowd low down and crammed together makes for good viewing.
There are high hopes for a good turnout to the Knights and Bulls. Fans flocked to Viking Park a decade ago when Tuggeranong United hosted the Melbourne Victory and the atmosphere was electric with about 5150 packed in the stands.
The Brumbies have fired the first shot in what promises to be a tense rivalry with former ACT coach Dan McKellar, who defected to the NSW Waratahs last week.
McKellar's blasphemous move to the enemy didn't really surprise anyone given he's the perfect man for the job and a coach Australian rugby needs.
But the first comments from Brumbies supremos certainly hit the mark. During a press conference to discuss the Brumbies' centralisation move with Rugby Australia, Sydney media took the opportunity to raise McKellar's appointment.
"What do you think about Dan McKellar joining the Waratahs," they asked.
Phil Thomson's reply was perfect. "Who," he replied.
Thomson and McKellar share a close bond and the response was obviously made in jest. They worked together to continue the Brumbies' success, and McKellar left Canberra to join the Wallabies with Thomson's blessing. But it must sting to see him in sky blue.
