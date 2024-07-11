Insane or a walk down memory lane? The retro jacket dividing Raiders fans

First glance will have Canberra Raiders fans reaching for their wallet for a walk down memory lane - but a line of vintage spray jackets is dividing the Green Machine faithful.
The Raiders have unveiled a retro jacket - complete with the original club logo and old NSWRL emblem - but the price tag has sparked an uproar.
Some fans asked if it was an April Fool's joke and claimed the cost was robbery. One fan calls it a retro look with 2024 inflation. Another suggested going to a game in your team's gear will be reserved for the rich or special occasions.
But plenty will jump at the chance to buy a jacket, because one look at it evokes images of Tim Sheens, Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley during the halcyon days.
The appetite for retro gear is clear. The Raiders' 1994 retro jersey - complete with a Winfield Cup grand final patch - flew off the clothing racks earlier this year.
Complaints about pricing should not be directed at the Raiders, because the club's hands are tied.
The jackets have been produced by apparel company Mitchell & Ness - specialists in vintage-style merchandise - who have tapped into the NRL market after tasting success in American sportswear.
You might remember them as the company that found itself in the firing line after being accused off ripping off an old design used for Canberra's 1994 grand final tees.
Full Boar Graphic accused Mitchell & Ness of an alleged "rip-off right down to the ring on Victor Viking's finger", which saw the shirts taken offline and had the NRL launching an investigation into the matter.
The jackets cost $200.
Mitchell & Ness set the prices for your walk down memory lane.
The Canberra Raiders' arrival in Las Vegas is set to trigger a new major sponsorship deal as businesses chase exposure in a "sporting capital of the world".
Raiders chief executive Don Furner met with Toyota Forklifts officials on Tuesday with the two parties aiming for a new major sponsorship deal to take them beyond the end of 2025.
The existing sponsorship deal runs until the end of 2025 but the lure of exposure in a market like Las Vegas could play a crucial role in securing an extension.
"They're very excited about it and it will more than likely help us extend them, because they have business interests over there, as do some of our other sponsors," Furner said.
"For our sponsors, it's massive. It's a massive extra benefit we can give them that we hadn't foreseen two or three years ago when we signed them up."
Talk about living a dream.
The 2019 grand final is a touchy subject for most Raiders fans - except this one spotted by Locker Room on Wednesday. A Ford Ranger was cruising through Canberra's north this week with a giant Raiders sticker on the rear window. Written above it are the words "2019 Premiers".
In case you missed it - and this fella may well have - Canberra's premiership dream was ripped away when Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco scored a runaway try in the 2019 decider, just moments after the controversial six again call that haunts Raiders fans to this day.
Jack Wighton was adamant he saw referee Ben Cummins signal "six again" before going to ground with the ball on the last tackle. The call was changed to "last tackle", and two plays later the Roosters scored to take a 14-8 lead with six minutes to play.
The dream ended there - but this driver is still living in his.
Canberra listeners are set to be spoilt for choice when the Olympic Games begin thanks to a bizarre radio move that will lead to a double up in the capital.
Fresh off the latest ratings for Canberra's stations, 2CC and ABC Canberra will go head to head when they share the same programming for live action.
The move was announced earlier this week, with official Olympic television and radio broadcast network Nine agreeing to sub license its content to several ABC stations.
Canberra was included alongside ABC in Darwin, Adelaide, Hobart and several other regional markets.The problem here? Well, 2CC already have an agreement with Nine that sees it share programming through the day, including the Ray Hadley Show.
The AOC said the radio partnership between Nine and ABC would "bring the Olympic spirit to all Australians".
We asked and it turns out 2CC will definitely be running Olympic coverage for the region, while ABC Canberra will as well.
"2CC has an Olympic Games affiliate broadcast agreement in place to broadcast coverage from Nine Radio commencing with the opening ceremony at 3am [on] Saturday, July 27," station manager Pete Davison said.
"Live coverage begins each night at 6pm and continues till breakfast the next day. Headed by Ray Hadley who will be in Paris covering his seventh Olympic Games along with Gerard Whateley covering the athletics in the iconic Stade De France plus commentary from the likes of Andrew Gaze, Cadel Evans and Cate Campbell.
"All throughout the day 2CC will keep listeners up to date with what they may have missed overnight with regular updates headed by Brent Ford and the Capital Radio News Team including an emphasis on athlete performances who have connections to Canberra including Bronte Campbell, Lauren Jackson, Michael Matthews and Michelle Heyman."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.