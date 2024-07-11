The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Insane or a walk down memory lane? The retro jacket dividing Raiders fans

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on the Raiders and Olympic radio competition.

First glance will have Canberra Raiders fans reaching for their wallet for a walk down memory lane - but a line of vintage spray jackets is dividing the Green Machine faithful.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.