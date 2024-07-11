Anzac Day ban on shopping sticks in the gullet

Sue had strong views: "Not for me. I realised too late that the loving, attentive person I married was an illusion created by someone looking for a housekeeper who would also bring in an income. Being run off my feet working, doing all the cooking and housework and bringing up the kids, none of which he saw as his responsibility, it took me longer than it should have before I showed him the door. There is no way I am taking on that again!"

