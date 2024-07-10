Stranger's alleged 'completely random attack' of woman walking dogs

A man's alleged violent and "completely random attack on a stranger" walking her dogs is said to have included headbutting, ripping out chunks of the woman's hair and biting her finger.
The alleged attacker, Sammy Heikurinen, was sporting a black eye when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Upon hearing he would be granted bail the 50-year-old, from Symonston, started to cry, wiping tears away with a tissue and saying "thank you".
He faces one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is yet to enter a plea.
Police documents allege, about 7pm on Tuesday, Heikurinen was standing with his dog, which was not on a lead, in a Kambah street.
About this time the alleged victim was walking down the street with her two dogs and when she got closer to the man, he is said to have become "verbally aggressive".
Police claim the woman started to retreat backwards in fear of Heikurinen and was concerned his dog might attack her own.
Heikurinen allegedly approached the woman, who became intimidated and feared for her safety.
In order to protect herself, the alleged victim "raised her arms and pushed out towards" the man, making contact with his throat, documents state.
During the ensuing "minor physical confrontation", the woman grabbed Heikurinen's genitals in an attempt to break free.
In retaliation, he is said to have forced her head into the soil of a nearby garden bed with "significant force".
He then allegedly placed the woman into a headlock and headbutted her on the nose, causing her to bleed immediately.
Heikurinen also pulled out large chunks of the alleged victim's hair and bit her index finger causing it to bleed, documents state.
When he released the woman, she ran home and her partner called the police. The woman was unable to contact police herself because her phone was lost in the alleged attack.
Police claim to have later found the alleged victim's phone and Heikurinen's phone near where the attack was said to have occurred.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Ilsa Hattam opposed bail citing a likelihood of the man endangering the safety and welfare of the community.
Ms Hattam said the alleged victim had "expressed serious concerns for her safety", and the allegations pointed to "a rather random and violent attack to a member of the community".
Legal Aid duty lawyer Gillian Bilton said, if granted bail, Heikurinen was willing to engage in services to help him address alcoholism.
Ms Bilton stated he lived alone "purposefully" and had instructed "he doesn't live well with others".
Special magistrate Sean Richter found that while the allegations were "very concerning" and "appears to be a completely random attack on a complete stranger", bail would be granted.
Heikurinen is set to face court again next month.
