Public drunkenness and now more cops. Where did Civic's vitality go?

When Cre8ive agency boss James Willson moved his business out of Kingston and across to the heart of the city two years ago, he was shocked at how the vitality had drained away.
Canberra-born and hugely supportive of the national capital, he believes that Canberra is sitting at a critical juncture where it needs that energy returned - and rebuilding public confidence and promoting activity in the central business district was a large part of it.
"I'm a firm believer that there's little point in just whingeing about problems; you have to be engaged in the solution," he said.
"Where we are here in the city we see it every single day; up until just recently we had a bloke literally camped outside the back door of our office for days, sleeping rough on the ground.
"In the depths of winter people who are doing it tough are going into the Canberra Centre to find warmth and shelter.
"I think since the pandemic there's a cohort of people who have been left out and left behind. They need supporting and as community that's our role.
"It doesn't have to be like this. So we have pulled a group together and are working on solutions."
Meanwhile downstairs, just metres from the doorway of his office, two men were laying on the pavers outside the Commonwealth Bank branch in Petrie Plaza, sharing a drink from brown paper-wrapped bottle.
Minutes before, the Chief Police Officer and Police Minister had been talking up an increased patrol presence in and around the city precinct to counter what they described as a marked and recent increase in public order offences such as abuse, fighting, and drinking in public places.
For the next four weeks, the territory's top cop has ordered more troops into the city in the hope that an increased presence of uniforms will make a difference. The so-called "City Safe" campaign has been generated in response to concerns expressed by local businesses.
"There's no doubt a greater police presence will help," Mr Willson said.
"But we have to get the care piece right, too."
Chief Police Officer Scott Lee said the aim of his campaign was to work in partnership with other agencies to offer support for those who needed it.
"Hopefully people will see the police in and around this environment and certainly we would say to people that is they have concerns that they observe, please report them to police and we will respond appropriately," he said.
READ MORE:
One of the key problems identified in making people people safe and secure walking about the city precinct at night was the dislocation of the City police station across town. A planned new police headquarters and city station closer to the active heart of the city's nightlife is welcomed by business.
A fresh infrastructure masterplan for police - with a new city-based HQ as the cornerpiece - was being developed. Mr Gentleman said that plan would be revealed "in the next month or two".
