The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Public drunkenness and now more cops. Where did Civic's vitality go?

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Cre8ive agency boss James Willson moved his business out of Kingston and across to the heart of the city two years ago, he was shocked at how the vitality had drained away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.