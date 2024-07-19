'Misogynistic violence is a festering sore that is not going away': Tim Ayliffe

It says something about the current state of affairs that it's not well into Tim Ayliffe's latest novel that you realise the angle he's taking this time.
It's the fifth book for the former ABC News editor, who's made his mark writing thrillers ripped straight from the headlines: cyber terrorism, the growth of extreme far right movements, global espionage.
The Wrong Man centres around the rise of the "misogynist incel" phenomenon, a growing subculture of men who dehumanise women and glorify violence.
There is a point where it all becomes clear but before that part of you kind of accepts all the terrible things that are happening to women in the book - from murder to mistreatment in the workplace - because these things are happening every day.
"Misogynistic violence is a festering sore that is not going away," says Ayliffe.
"And nobody seems to have a plan about how to deal with it, whether we're talking law enforcement or politicians, from domestic violence to the more extreme incel violence."
For Ayliffe, a good crime novel "peels back the curtain on the darkness" and he wanted to explore how the issue plays out in homes, workplaces and in greater society.
"It's when things don't get called out that they exacerbate or you get a culture whereby it becomes a bigger problem," he says.
"And I think we're really having a bit of a reckoning at the moment, not just in Australia, but around the world."
Experts believe more than 1000 references to misogyny and violent action are recorded each day on dedicated incel forums, and it's increasing. There's also a growing connection between incel followers and the far right. A 2023 report from The Australian Strategic Policy Institute concluded that "where violence against women involves an ideology, in this case an 'misogynist incel' ideology, it becomes a potential national security matter".
Like always, Ayliffe has twisted the issue into another ripping thriller. Journalist John Bailey is back, reeling from the murder of his former partner, Detective Sharon Dexter in the previous book, Killer Traitor Spy.
A Sydney socialite is found murdered, stripped naked and put on display. Detective Holly Sutton is called in to investigate and immediately suspects the boyfriend, a millionaire property developer and ex-mercenary.
Meanwhile, Bailey unearths an old case file of Dexter's, about a decade-old murder of a young woman at Sydney men's club. A man is already serving time for this murder, and several others. But Dexter's notes soon reveal a link between the two cases and their investigations lead them into the world of the incel.
"I wanted to look at how misogyny plays out in all different parts of life, through characters and their experiences as well," says Ayliffe.
"Which is where I came up with the character of Holly. I wanted a really strong female detective to be on the case, who had experienced misogyny herself."
In all his books, Ayliffe has written strong female characters. In The Wrong Man, there's the shadow of Dexter, Sutton, television journalist Annie Brooks, a young journalist Lucy makes a notable brief appearance (and Ayliffe hints she might be back in the next book), as well as Neena, a colleague of Bailey's at his newspaper.
"I wanted to have women leading some of the change, like we're seeing in the real world, strong, capable women who are stepping up to fight the issue head on," he says.
"Some of the most influential people in my life, personally and professionally, in terms of leadership have been women."
Given all of this, Bailey is still Ayliffe's main protagonist, the world weary journalist with a troubled past and ingrained desire for the truth. He likens his Bailey to Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch, likens Sydney to Connelly's Los Angeles.
Ayliffe's detail about the city he lives in, and writes about, will have you wondering if you can really see that pub from that corner at that time of day.
The Bailey series is in development for a screen adaptation. CJZ Productions picked up the rights and award-winning Australian screenwriter Blake Ayshford (Mystery Road Origins, House of Gods, Fighting Season, Barracuda) is leading the writers' room.
"Two episodes have been written, I'm heavily involved as a story consultant, and I feel like I'm in really good hands with this team," he says.
He agrees that it's great to see Australian stories are being deemed worthy of being told in both written and screen forms.
"Australians want Australian stories and why shouldn't we tell them?" he says.
"Australia is very much a connected country, we're a key power in the Asia Pacific region and Sydney is a global city.
"I love Sydney and I hate Sydney at the same time, but there's nowhere else I would rather be."
