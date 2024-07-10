Govt grants $1.6 million to house Canberra mums fleeing violence

Mothers in unsafe homes or who have left to escape violence can struggle to secure child-friendly temporary accommodation amid Canberra's rental crisis.
But a new service will offer hope to such women with three or more children thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant, which YWCA Canberra will use to create two homes to help such families to get back on their feet.
Dr Tulika Saxena, director of YWCA Canberra's violence prevention and DV response service, said while the funding was "a drop in the ocean" of the need for safe housing, it was a positive step.
The availability of standalone, secure housing for a mother with children would be "a big relief", she said.
YWCA Canberra provides wraparound support for women who have experienced family and domestic violence, starting with a risk assessment and safety planning.
"Moving house [alone] does not make them safe ... Often the perpetrator would like to know where they have gone, [so] they need really good planning on how they will continue to remain safe," Dr Saxena said.
"If these women have experienced abuse through technology, we do tech screenings, checking if their devices have bugs."
Victim-survivors are then offered counselling, put in touch with external services including legal advice and supported to apply for public or affordable housing, and social security payments.
"Most of our women, DV survivors, often their mental health has been drained."
YWCA Canberra already houses women fleeing violence in two other temporary dwellings, but they are not big enough to accommodate large families.
"We always advocate that women need to live safely within communities and not secluded in locations which are unsafe," Dr Saxena said.
"Sometimes refuges are unsafe because they are being shared by other people ... It has to be in community, where other families are living."
The location of the two new properties cannot be revealed for safety reasons.
Women in need of emergency housing to be able to leave, or after leaving violent homes will be prioritised according to their risk of ongoing harm.
Having secured the grant, the YWCA is now working to raise funds to furnish the two homes, which will be available from September.
YWCA Canberra chief executive Frances Crimmins said the new properties would address a significant need.
"Public housing only has 10 per cent of properties that have four bedrooms, so it's very hard to find an appropriate property," Ms Crimmins said. "We were delighted that we will be able to bring them on because it's what we call turn-key, so virtually ready to go. We just need to furnish them."
The not-for-profit is accepting donations to set up a family home.
"We really need to try to put you in what looks like a family home as soon as possible," she said.
"You call it a safe house, just in amongst other homes. Because you really want to rapidly normalise an environment for a child."
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said safe, secure emergency accommodation was vital.
"Family and domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness and housing uncertainty for women and children across Australia, and we know there is an increased demand for emergency accommodation", Ms Rishworth said.
Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Justine Elliot said: "Anyone experiencing family or domestic violence should have access to a safe place, where they can connect with specialised services".
