Who needs Europe when there's these delights on our doorstep?

If your social media feed is anything to go by, it may seem like everyone is in Europe for the summer right now. But you don't need to go to the other side of the world to find interesting things to do. There are plenty of new tourism offerings right here in Australia, whether it's making the most of the warm weather in the north or embracing the southern winter.
And south of Hobart, an unusual wellness experience called Kuuma has just opened. It's a sauna, but it's set on a pontoon boat in a tranquil bay. Sit in the heat, relax on deck, or even jump into the bitingly cold water during your choice of communal or private sessions.
Once you're warm and dry, perhaps head to another pontoon, back in central Hobart, where new restaurant MARIA has opened. With a relaxed atmosphere drawing inspiration from 1960s Mediterranean luxury, much of the menu focuses on the woodfired grill. It'll be almost like you're on that European summer trip like all of your friends!
There'll be tastings, music, food and more at the Winter Reds Festival in the Adelaide Hills next month. Meanwhile, there's still time to catch Illuminate, Adelaide's winter festival that is on at the moment with light installations and projections, plus a central hub of food stalls and pop-up events. And it's also a good time of year to try the city's Davaar House, a historic building that has been transformed into a wellness centre with a luxury spa, meditation classes, and a healthy cafe.
At the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth, street artist RONE is putting on an immersive art experience called TIME where 12 rooms have been transformed to create an eerily beautiful show that's accompanied by a themed bar and dining experience.
Up north, Karijini Eco Retreat has three new guided tours into the outback national park, including a sunrise walk to the top of Joffre Gorge (Jijingunha) or a night walk to see the bright stars. On that topic, Esperance will host a hiking festival in September, with five special trails tailored to beginners and experts, along with events like dining in an olive grove.
As if you needed another excuse to head to the tropics, Taste Port Douglas is on again next month, with the four-day food festival full of delicious events. There are long lunches, masterclasses, restaurant takeovers - with everything culminating in the day-long festival of entertainment, cooking demos, and wine stalls.
Speaking of food, a new ecotourism destination called Alsahwa Farm has opened on historic macadamia farmland in the Noosa hinterland, where visitors will learn about restorative agriculture through farm experiences and workshops. And starting in September, you can see K'Gari (Fraser Island) in a new light - literally - with Illumina, a 20-minute show that will use lasers, projections, and lights to tell the story of the island using the natural environment as the backdrop.
Right now is the perfect season to visit the NT, with the Darwin Festival in August featuring well-known names like Missy Higgins and Tom Gleeson, plus some premieres including a musical work about Cyclone Tracy performed by the Darwin Symphony Orchestra. Time your visit right, and you can also browse the exhibitions of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and grab a laksa at the Mindil Beach Sunset Market.
At Uluru from next month, there'll be a new 2.5-hour experience called Sunrise Journey designed by three Anangu artists. Starting before dawn, lasers and lights will create images on the desert landscape, accompanied by music and natural soundscapes, for a mindful journey that ends with a breakfast of native ingredients.
Light shows must be the trend this year because on the tranquil banks of a lagoon in the Murray River town of Barooga, Bullanginya Dreaming is a new laser show that tells the stories of the local Indigenous community. As you walk along a 1.8-kilometre-long nature track, the immersive installations will turn the night into colourful displays celebrating the region's heritage.
Meanwhile in Sydney, four of Australia's top chefs are hosting intimate shared-table dinners at various venues in the Opera House amidst light projections and live music performances. And if you need somewhere affordable to stay, you could consider the newly renovated Song Hotel in the city centre, where all the profits are donated to the YWCA.
There's lots going on in Melbourne, including the Africa Fashion exhibition at the NGV. Tracing the continent's fashion evolution from traditional textiles to modern outfits, there are more than 200 important works on display, with multimedia installations taking you on a sensory journey.
On Wednesday evenings, the Winter Night Market is on at Queen Victoria Market, with twinkling lights, crackling fires, and a selection of street food. Or for a different kind of food experience, the MCG has launched a "tour and dine" package where you'll get a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium followed by a three-course meal in the MCC Committee Room, overlooking the turf.
