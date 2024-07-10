The Canberra Times
ATO system bugs create 'false debts'

Eleanor Campbell
By Eleanor Campbell
July 11 2024 - 5:30am
Over 600 accounts were impacted by failures detected in the Australian Taxation Office's automated systems, which led to the seizure of "false debts", it's been revealed.

