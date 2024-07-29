Times Past: July 30, 1995

On this day in 1995, one of Australia's leading writers, Mem Fox, boldly stated the level of Australian school students was not "up to scratch" and many would never be functionally literate. Ms Fox shared her views as she spoke to an audience of 500 teachers in Canberra. She called for a return to "literacy basics".
Ms Fox was an associate professor of teacher education at Flinders University and was known to be a leading voice of the "whole language learning" approach to literacy. The approach had replaced the more orthodox method of teaching reading and writing in Australian educational philosophy since the late 1970s and early 1980s.
When she spoke at the Australian Literacy Educators' Association, Ms Fox spoke of the "living wrecks of whole language" in schools. She argued action needed to be taken to "prevent further wreckage" in a speech, Putting on the Brakes.
She stopped short of debunking the foundational aspects of whole language learning.
