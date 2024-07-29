The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 30, 1995

By Ray Athwal
July 30 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1995, one of Australia's leading writers, Mem Fox, boldly stated the level of Australian school students was not "up to scratch" and many would never be functionally literate. Ms Fox shared her views as she spoke to an audience of 500 teachers in Canberra. She called for a return to "literacy basics".

