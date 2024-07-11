Everything you missed at the Samsung Unpacked event 2024

At this year's 2024 Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the next frontier of Galaxy AI and Samsung's next generation of smartphones. Picture supplied

As we stand on the cusp of a new era in artificial intelligence, Samsung's advancements in Galaxy AI and mobile AI promise to redefine our digital experiences across productivity, communication and creativity.

These progressive technologies are not just enhancing the functionality of our devices but also paving the way for a future where AI seamlessly integrates into our lives. This includes features like AI prompted suggestions for text messages, live language translation and cutting-edge creative features.

At this year's 2024 Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the next frontier of Galaxy AI and Samsung's next generation of smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, as well as a range of high-tech wearables, that set a new standard for innovation and connectivity.

Here is a recap of key moments from Unpacked 2024:

What's next: Galaxy AI

If you aren't familiar with the term, Galaxy AI is essentially a suite of generative AI tools that help:

Empower users to communicate and interact with the world around them

Take creativity and personalisation to new heights

Improve productivity and enable people to do things they never thought possible

The technological features offered by Galaxy AI are quite astounding. Picture supplied

While the next frontier of Galaxy AI is undoubtedly exciting to tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans, the technological features offered by Galaxy AI are quite astounding regardless of whether you are technology or Android obsessed.

Samsung has also revealed that they set themselves the lofty goal of democratising Galaxy AI to make this advanced technology accessible for consumers wishing to purchase their next smartphone.

Is this another reason to make the switch?

Product announcements

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Fold6 is designed for those who want to lead a productive lifestyle on-the-go. Picture supplied

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is designed for those who want to lead a productive lifestyle on-the-go.

Compared to its Samsung predecessors, it is the slimmest and lightest Fold on the market, with a wider 6.3" front display and a Dual Rail Hinge.

It is also packed with a range of incredibly innovative Galaxy AI features, including Note Assist[1] which has been optimised due to the Z Fold6's wider fold-out screen.

The Z Fold6 is available in the hero colour, silver shadow as well as modern pink and navy options.

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Flip6 is designed for the innovators among us. Picture supplied

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is designed for the innovators among us. It is ultra-sleek, ultra-modern and contains a suite of creative features.

The Z Flip6 is a Galaxy AI-powered Flip experience with premium flagship fundamentals, including a new 50MP camera (with up to 2x optical-quality zoom) and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung has also taken Interpreter[2] functionality to the next level with dual screen mode, which allows you to display translations on both the cover and main screen, offering an even more elevated experience for both parties than previous Galaxy devices.

The Z Flip6 is available in silver shadow, mint, pink and yellow options.

Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7

The Watch Ultra and Watch7 the perfect wellness companions. Picture supplied

Samsung have also introduced a new premium watch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch7.

These devices offer market-leading smartwatch experiences, with a next-gen health sensor and improved chipset when compared to its predecessor, enjoy personalised daily insights from the Energy Score and Booster Card features.

They offer advanced sleep analysis and a comprehensive new health and wellness feature-set through seamless connectivity with the Health AI platform, making the Watch Ultra and Watch7 the perfect wellness companions.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Buds3

The new design of the Buds3 series is intended to provide customers with the ultimate sound experience. Picture supplied

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 represent a huge leap forward for Samsung, featuring an all-new design and compatibility with select Galaxy AI features (when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone) to provide an unrivalled listening experience.

The new design of the Buds3 series is intended to provide customers with the ultimate sound experience through intelligent functionality and a comfortable fit for users.

The Buds3 Series offers intelligent sound features via Galaxy AI, including the ability to optimise sound by analysing how the user is wearing the buds as well as automatically adjusting the level of its ANC/Ambient mode by recognising the sounds around the wearer.

Health AI

Samsung is building some of the most personalised and secure health experiences yet, across its ecosystem. Picture supplied

By combining powerful on-device AI with the extensive Samsung Health app, Samsung is building some of the most personalised and secure health experiences yet, across its ecosystem.

Health AI enables insightful, accurate tracking and collection of health data across their range of mobile phones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds, which is all integrated into one app and one platform.

The device ecosystem provides precise diagnostic tools to improve analytics around sleep, heart rate and more.

These advanced tracking tools enable Samsung to provide more holistic, personalised and actionable insights when combined with AI than what was previously possible in Samsung Health.

This includes personalised suggestions for actions to take in order to improve on your overall health.

Summary

Samsung's Unpacked 2024 really highlighted how the advent of AI is changing the way we connect, create and maintain productivity.

Whether you're a Samsung fanatic or not, the evolution of these features and designs is quite astounding, informed by years of extensive market research and technological innovation.

Samsung has also revealed how closely innovation and novelty are intertwined.

While innovation involves the creation of value or new products, novelty helps differentiate existing products from the competition (because of how it creates a sense of newness).

The result for Samsung is a range of high-functioning products like Galaxy AI that work efficiently and practically for the user, while fun features like light-up collectible cases incite a sense of wonder and delight that sticks with you.

When it comes to the question of what smartphone is best, the battle continues. However, with the latest innovations, it looks like Samsung might just have the upper hand.

