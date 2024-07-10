How can we make our city safer and more vibrant?

A new campaign to help return the city centre back to its safe and vibrant state has been launched, writes Peter Brewer. When James Willson moved his business out of Kingston to the heart of the city two years ago he was shocked by the extent at which it had lost vitality. More police patrols over the next month will be aimed at deterring antisocial behaviour.
The lawyer acting for an official being questioned over his part in the procurement of a building contract at Campbell Primary School has denied acting corruptly in his actions. Lucy Bladen reports on day three of public submission hearings that a review of the procurement conducted in early 2021 found there may be grounds for a separate investigation in a draft report but this was removed from the final version.
More than 600 accounts were impacted by "false debts" created by bugs in the Australian Taxation Office's automated systems, a Freedom of Information request has revealed. Eleanor Campbell reports that the ATO discovered the bugs were linked to the incorrect revival of historical debts.
This morning will be partly cloudy with patches of early frost before a maximum of 12 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.