The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Farming exec, former journalist hospitalised after alleged random assault in US

By Jason Gregory
Updated July 10 2024 - 8:52pm, first published 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles has had a lucky escape in San Francisco after being found injured and semi-conscious by the side of one of the city's major thoroughfares.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.