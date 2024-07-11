The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Updated

'The package': Young Brumby the bright spark Australian rugby needs

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 11 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt says the Charlie Cale "package" is ready to handle the Test arena, confident an early selection call on his starting debut this week will give him the perfect opportunity to star.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.