Brumbies' rookie in selection shock, props captaincy contenders

ACT Brumbies rookie Charlie Cale is set to be thrust into the Wallabies starting side in just his second Test as he continues his rapid rise through the ranks.
The rangy back-rower is expected to be named in Joe Schmidt's starting XV on Thursday after newly-appointed captain Liam Wright suffered a shoulder injury in the opening Test against Wales.
It opens the door for Cale to snatch a spot alongside Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight after he impressed from the bench last week.
Wright's absence will also put two Brumbies front-rowers in the captaincy conversation. James Slipper looms as the most likely candidate to take the leadership reins, while Allan Alaalatoa is another contender but is more likely to keep his spot on the bench and lead the team when Slipper is substituted off.
Cale's rise has been one of the bright sparks in Australian rugby over the past 18 months.
The 23-year-old made his Super Rugby debut last year and showed promising signs after moving to Canberra to join the Brumbies Academy and play for the Uni-Norths Owls.
He then established himself as the Brumbies' regular No. 8 this year, seamlessly slipping into the role Pete Samu played before he left to play in France.
The Wallabies are expected to make minimal team changes as they attempt to draw a line under the disastrous 12-month Eddie Jones rein, but Brumbies centre Len Ikitau is back in selection contention after overcoming a hamstring problem.
The Wallabies beat Wales 25-16 in the first Test in Sydney last week to ease some World Cup pain from last year, but they face Wales in Melbourne again this weekend.
Wales centre Owen Watkin says it's "non-negotiable" that Wales win Saturday's second Test against Australia.
That defeat was Wales' eighth on the bounce and they have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia.
Another defeat against Australia would leave Wales one short of their worst Test run, which was a 10-game sequence in 2002 and 2003 under New Zealander Steve Hansen.
Wales boss Warren Gatland has just a 30 per cent success rate during his second stint as Wales boss, with 14 defeats since he took over from Wayne Pivac for the 2023 Six Nations.
"We were massively disappointed with the (first Test) result because we went into the game fully believing we could win," Watkin said.
"We left a lot of opportunities out there, but we weren't happy with the penalty count and the errors we made.
"There is still a positive vibe in the camp and it is now non-negotiable - we need a win on Saturday.
"We put ourselves in a position to win last weekend, but the penalty and error count let us down. We will try to put that right for Saturday."
Watkin looks set to win his 41st cap, lining up alongside Mason Grady in midfield and he is a key part of Gatland's machinery, especially now that George North has retired from international rugby.
Only four players in Wales' tour squad - full-back Liam Williams, scrum-half Gareth Davies, prop Dillon Lewis and No.8 Aaron Wainwright - have played more Tests than the Ospreys centre.
"It was only our second game together," Watkin added, on his combination with Grady. "He is a massive bloke, so the more times we can get him on the ball the better it will be for us as an attacking team.
"Hopefully, we can build a partnership into the future.
"They have put a lot of faith in me to lead by example and I am loving taking a senior role. I am enjoying setting the standards and the pressure they have put on me.
"Australia can feel as confident as they like after last weekend's win. We just concentrate on ourselves. We just fell short last weekend and we don't want that to happen again."
Wales' latest loss saw them drop to 11th place on World Rugby's official rankings list - their lowest position since its launch 21 years ago.
That comes just five years after Wales briefly held the world No.1 spot, which underlines their current plight.
Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said: "We keep challenging our players to improve individually and collectively.
"We back our players' decisions. We hope at some point through that experience of these players playing more international games, we will get over the line.
"We have to keep knocking at the door, working hard, trusting the systems and keep believing."
