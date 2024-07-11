Police officer charged with perverting justice, perjury, concealing evidence

A Canberra detective has been accused of perverting the course of justice and making a false sworn statement following his investigation into brothers who allegedly spied on female tenants.
Trent Madders, who also previously investigated Brittany Higgins' rape claim, has been stood down from his role as a Detective Leading Senior Constable with the Australian Federal Police.
Madders' case briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, only to be adjourned for three weeks.
It is not related to the investigation into, or aborted criminal trial of, Bruce Lehrmann.
The now-stood down police officer, who has been charged with aggravated perjury, destroying or concealing evidence and perverting the course of justice, was not physically present for the case's first mention.
Details about the accusations against Madders were not aired in open court but the particulars of his charges state the alleged conduct took place between June 2019 and August 2020.
Those particulars allege he "made a false sworn statement in a legal proceeding with the intention of procuring someone else's conviction for, or acquittal of, an offence".
Further, it is said he "concealed evidence with the intention of influencing the outcome of a legal proceeding" and "by his conduct, intentionally perverted the course of justice".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
It's understood the allegations relate to Madders' involvement in the cases of identical twins Joshua Rod Tiffen, a former ACT police officer, and Kenan Lee Tiffen.
In 2022, the 46-year-old brothers were found guilty of three counts of capturing visual data in an indecent invasion of privacy relating to covertly fitted hidden cameras.
Those findings are currently the subject of an appeal and the pair have not been convicted of any crimes.
In court on Thursday, Registrar Helen Banks granted the adjournment. Madders' case is set to return next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.