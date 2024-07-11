The Canberra Times
Canberra's chicken owners get some good news about bird flu outbreak

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 11 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 12:28pm
Chook owners and breeders in Canberra have breathed a collective sigh of relief after another week has passed without any new cases of the avian influenza H7N8, although restrictions on egg sales will continue for the forseeable future.

