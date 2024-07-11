Canberra's chicken owners get some good news about bird flu outbreak

Chook owners and breeders in Canberra have breathed a collective sigh of relief after another week has passed without any new cases of the avian influenza H7N8, although restrictions on egg sales will continue for the forseeable future.
The ACT's biosecurity response to the outbreak in the north of the territory, and the quarantine area resulting from it, appear likely to remain in place for weeks and possibly months to come.
The total local case numbers within the ACT quarantine area were still limited to the Pace Farms commercial facility in Macgregor and a single backyard infection within the 10 square kilometre quarantine area in Belconnen. Around 170,000 birds had to be euthanised at Pace Farms.
An incident management team has been set up within the ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainability directorate to monitor the outbreak, which began in late June.
The team is urging bird owners to practise good biosecurity measures as avian influenza "is very easily transmitted by moving sick birds from property to property, as well as from contaminated boots, equipment and vehicles if proper biosecurity measures aren't in place".
The advice to owners includes:
Acting Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Kyeelee Driver extended her thanks to the Canberra community "for their attentiveness in reporting sick domestic and wild birds".
"We have assessed all the reports and tested birds where appropriate. It is positive to see a week of negative test results for all returned samples," she said.
"Monitoring and sampling will continue for some time. Further positive detections may transpire, and the ACT government remains ready to respond to those, should they occur.
"The best thing bird owners can do is practice good hygiene when handling their birds, keep their birds at home and limit contact between their birds and wild birds.
"If your bird is unwell, please call your veterinarian to get some advice before taking them in for a visit."
Wild bird populations, particularly wild ducks which are known to retain the virus and shed it without any apparent symptoms, are being monitored.
Poultry breeders in the ACT region cancelled one of the major upcoming shows and are keeping their birds contained and protected as the outbreak rolls on, wary of the highly contagious virus.
Bird owners within the quarantine area have been asked by the government to register their birds via an online form to assist in responding if any further outbreaks occur.
The directorate has advised the bird flu is "not a food safety concern" and it was "safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry meat, eggs, and egg products".
Restrictions on egg supplies are ongoing at all major retailers.
Woolworths advised that its egg supply "has continued to improve and we're working closely with our suppliers to source as many eggs as possible".
"We would like to thank our customers who've been really sensible and stuck to their usual shopping habits - which for most customers means only buying one carton at a time," the supermarket giant said in a statement.
"While supply has improved, we're still not quite back to normal and we are mindful of ongoing supply chain disruption. Our two-pack limit on eggs in NSW, Victoria and ACT will remain for now, and we'll continue to closely monitor availability."
