'A step closer': Delayed Gungahlin sports facility hits a critical spot

The Canberra tennis community is hoping a development application approval will trigger the end of years of delays for a new 10-court facility in Gungahlin.
The ACT government hailed the approval as a "step closer" for the new courts off Horse Park Drive in Amaroo. They will also include two junior courts, a hitting wall, a pavilion and LED lighting.
The project pledge was made as part of the 2020 election campaign, and was initially funded for completion by mid 2024.
The completion date has now been pushed back to July 2026, and the budget has blown out by close to $2 million to $11 million, but ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry said it would help unearth the next Nick Kyrgios in Canberra.
"Gungahlin is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, and these new tennis facilities will be able to be used during day and night, responding to the growing needs of the sport," Berry said.
"The Gungahlin Tennis Facility is being built by the ACT government in partnership with Tennis Australia and Tennis ACT.
"The facility will assist in increasing participation through a range of programs ... It will also assist in the development of young participants through Tennis Australia's established tennis pathways, keeping more young people playing the sport and enabling the realisation of their sporting aspirations.
"The facility will be able to host major tennis events in Canberra and boost participation in this popular sport."
It's unclear when construction work will begin. Now the development application has been approved, the government is searching for a construction contractor.
The government had allocated $2 million for the build in the 2023-24 budget and another $6.75 million in 2024-25. But budget papers published last month revealed the $8.25 million had been pushed to 2025-26 and another $500,000 in 2026-27.
"Tennis ACT is looking forward to the construction phase of the Amaroo Tennis Centre and a wonderful tennis facility for the community of Gungahlin and the greater ACT and region," said Tennis ACT boss Mark La Brooy.
"After a number of years of planning, community consultation, Estate Development Planning and now the approval of the development application, this sees the realisation of a vital piece of infrastructure that will bring tennis to one of the important growth corridors in the ACT.
"We look forward to working with the ACT government in seeing this through to completion."
Sporting facility projects have been plagued by problems at Gungahlin in recent years. A proposed "Home of Football" for soccer in Throsby has been earmarked for development for the past four years and was initially funded to be built by 2021.
Capital Football has withdrawn its $4.5 million in funding for the project, forcing the government to alter the plans for its $29 million commitment.
What was initially supposed to be an elite training base and offices for Capital Football will now likely revert to a community facility. It is tentatively pencilled in to be complete by mid-to-late 2026, five years after its proposed opening date when funded in 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.