An oldster's plea to the young: keep the rage going

So you've finally woken up. Your starry-eyed optimism has faded. Your idealism - all those hopes that this time it might be different, that things might change for the better - have been dashed against the rocks of reality.
Welcome to the club, young voters. We old farts know how you feel. Hard to believe, perhaps. But there was a time when we weren't so dismissive of the pedestrian standard of Australian politics and dared to dream of a nation where big ideas and courage could triumph over small thinking and timidity.
But then we grew old. Complacent. Shrugged our shoulders, embraced an unhealthy level of scepticism and accepted political mediocrity as the trade-off for living in a comfortable, safe and extremely blessed nation.
This week's Newspoll indicates you're starting to feel the same. Young voters in the 18-34 year demographic are abandoning Labor after playing a significant role in its victory two years ago. Some of you are switching to the Greens, a few are switching to the Coalition but others, undoubtedly, are simply switching off.
It's not hard to appreciate your growing cynicism and disillusionment.
What was it that Anthony Albanese promised above everything else? That his new government would "change the way" politics was conducted. Glib soundbites and facile stunts would vanish. Courtesy and dignity would become the parliamentary norm. Tribal hatreds and character assassinations would disappear. Respect would flourish, improving the quality of debate.
Inspiring stuff, wasn't it, particularly at a time when polls showed unprecedented levels of public distrust in politics and institutions following the arrogance and disregard for transparency of the Morrison years.
Albanese may be to oratory what Barnaby Joyce is to clear thinking. But what a relief it was to hear someone - particularly a career politician - promising a kinder, gentler future. Guaranteeing a government more interested in listening than lecturing. Sharing a vision of Australia being the model for how a true democracy should operate.
No wonder you're feeling cheated. Annoyed at your own gullibility? Know the feeling.
So far we have seen no respite in the petty bile and rowdy behaviour common to both chambers of our parliament. Meanwhile, the odds of the long-awaited Independent Parliamentary Standards Committee being established by the end of this year - a watchdog with the power to fine and suspend misbehaving politicians - remain long.
Despite promising a new era of transparency, Labor has shown the usual attachment to secrecy beloved by all governments. And barely two years into his first term, Albanese is said to be seriously pondering going to the polls early. If that isn't old-fashioned political opportunism at its most obvious, what is?
So your disenchantment with traditional politics, particularly after Albanese and his team's baffling mishandling of the Voice to Parliament referendum, is understandable. But should you shrug and give up on politics as our generation did?
Please don't. Maintaining the rage - an emotional condition traditionally restricted to the young and aspirational - is more important than ever.
After all, it's your generation that will experience the true impact of artificial intelligence, a revolution that promises to be more profound and unsettling as any innovation in history.
Its far-reaching consequences are not easily comprehended by an older generation. Unsurprisingly AI didn't even receive a passing mention in the recent debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Swapping barbs about golf handicaps and staring slack-jawed into space summarised the staleness of politics dominated by old men.
Likewise with climate change. We're mired in pointless debates about nuclear power and sustainable alternatives. But where are the plans for the threat global warming poses to the security of our food sources?
Polls show these issues are close to your heart. But they will not be properly addressed or even resolved unless young voters are prepared to do what they did at the last federal election and use their muscle to demand results.
You're the sleeping giant of Australian politics. For most of our recent history you've been largely ignored. But disengaging from our political process because of the iron grip wielded by the major parties and their refusal to take on big ideas and debate them civilly is no longer an option.
You don't have much time. Decisions made in the next few years will have a lasting impact on the rest of this century. Sorry to put all this responsibility on your shoulders.
But my older generation ran out of steam when it turned its back on Australian politics and allowed mediocrity to flourish. You can't afford to do the same.
