'This will not go away': Police say dead teen was not driver in fatal crash

Forensic testing has revealed a teenage boy who died after an April car crash was not driving the vehicle, ACT police say.
Police are renewing their call for two people they believe saw the incident to come forward, saying they now know which car picked them up from the scene.
A teenage boy was found next to an upturned white Toyota Camry in the middle of the road on Adelaide Avenue, near State Circle, early in the morning of April 17.
He later died in hospital from injuries caused by the crash.
ACT police have previously called for two people they believe fled the scene of the incident to come forward.
They believe a stolen black Genesis GV80 SUV picked them up from the scene.
It was found partially burnt out in Theodore later that day.
One of the people picked up in the stolen Genesis had been driving the Camry, police believe.
"Forensic testing of both the Camry and the Genesis has led investigators to conclude that the deceased was not driving the Camry at the time of the fatal collision," they said in a statement.
"One of the two people picked up by the Genesis was the driver of the Camry."
Police were closing in on the two people believed to have survived the April crash, Detective Sergeant Jonathon Turkich from ACT Policing's Major Collision Team said.
"The information gathered by our investigative team is leading us towards two particular suspects," he said.
"To those people, I would say now is the time to come forward and take responsibility for your involvement in this tragic incident.
"I understand it is difficult, it must be incredibly stressful to live in fear around your involvement in the death of someone you likely knew as a friend.
"But make no mistake, this will not be going away."
Police also said they are "seeking anyone who saw the Genesis SUV on the morning of 17 April, 2024 to contact Crime Stoppers".
