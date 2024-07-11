Non-Indigenous people don't need to tread on eggshells

We know that trauma experienced by one person deeply affects them physically, mentally, and socially, but few people know that trauma lives on in people's DNA.
Research from the US National Library of Medicine indicates trauma can cause changes in our molecular processes and DNA. That means the catastrophic consequences of the colonisation and murder of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as separation, assimilation, paternalism and other policies live with Indigenous people in far more than just a symbolic way.
Australia has been trying to close the gap since 2007, but only a handful of targets are on track 17 years later, according to the Productivity Commission. I believe one of the key reasons we're so far behind is that those not of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent haven't calibrated their minds and ears to try to understand intergenerational trauma and listen to how it impacts Indigenous people today.
It's hard to make a connection with someone who has had the harrowing experience of having their children taken away, or someone who has been ripped from their loving parents and abused in their journey since.
One thing I have learned after speaking with people who have endured experiences like this is that they want to be heard, more-so than they want guilt or pity. Truth telling needs truth listening and there are lots of great and important stories publicly available for people to listen to.
Take the story of Uncle Widdy Welsh who was taken along with his brothers and sisters, put on a train where the girls cried all the way from Coonamble to Sydney and the boys tried to distract them by showing them kangaroos out of the train window.
Uncle Widdy was taken to Kinchela Boys Home where he was abused and starved for the next 10 years. When he found his way back to his mum it was a relief, but he didn't know her. He said of his new siblings, "we loved each other, but we didn't speak the same." Uncle Widdy has travelled the country with other Uncles from Kinchela, sharing their story and using truth telling to allow them to heal.
At Cootamundra Girls' Home, little Val was introduced to sisters she never knew she had. One day a girl asked her, "have you ever seen your Mum?" "My Mum?" said Val, "I don't have one." The girl said if you go out to the peppercorn tree at night, make a cross from sticks and leave it there, then your Mum will come.
So, Val did this. Every night she would sneak out to the peppertree and pray her Mum would come. She never did. When she was 21, she finally saw a photo of her Mum in a photo her brother had. He told her, "don't believe what the welfare put on your files, your Mum was a kind-hearted person."
These stories are everywhere, and they evoke beauty and emotion and happiness and sadness and a whole range of other feelings. But they're also a starting point on that recalibration to listen and engage with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
Making the next step can be difficult too. Even in Redfern, one of the traditional centres of Aboriginal Sydney, there are a lot of politics about Indigenous matters and disagreement between different organisations and personalities involved.
There are certain protocols to follow, but they're hard to find and people not of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent don't tend to know them. A fear of saying the wrong thing, or that the culture is "theirs, not ours" makes people walk on eggshells and holds them back from positive engagement.
If we approach with a genuine respect and willingness to listen and acknowledge that distrust, we can make an impact.
In the words of Shane Phillips, a community leader in Redfern and CEO of Tribal Warrior:
"Keep an open heart. Learn some of our strengths. Don't tread on eggshells, get in there and meet people. Together, we have to take this to the next level. Our culture isn't meant to be just ours - our culture is meant to be all of ours to share. You can belong to these thousands of years as well."
With Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people leading truth-telling initiatives, we're seeing greater willingness to break down barriers between communities. Retired rugby union player Brendan Williams captures this beautifully:
"I see Indigenous people as being like turtles. The turtle has a shell, and it's always protecting. The head only comes out when it knows people, when it knows family, when it knows mob. If it doesn't know him, he'll hide in the shell. We have got to break through that. I don't care who's around us, we've got to break that shell and put our head out all the time and be proud of who we are."
And we have to be patient too - many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people don't have the confidence to share their culture because they don't know their culture. So many elements of it were taken from them and we've spent the greater part of our shared history actively trying to suppress this culture.
There are a thousand reasons not to get involved, but little acts can contribute to reconciliation in Australia, support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people standing up "Blak, Loud and Proud", and show that we care about them, their culture, and being part of it all.
