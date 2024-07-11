The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/National Sport News

Heavy Caulfield going set to suit McArdle's El Rocko

By Tim Auld
July 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Respected Mornington trainer John McArdle will keep a close eye on weather patterns in the lead-up to Saturday's race meeting at Caulfield.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.