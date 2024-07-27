ACT govt vetoes 'life-changing' opportunity for public school student, teacher

In response to recent questions from The Canberra Times, the ACT government said: "Consistent with our responsible investment policies, we are not pursuing economic development opportunities or involvement in the production of whole weapon systems, delivery platforms or components of cluster munitions; production of whole weapon systems or components of landmines and biological or chemical weapons; production of depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, or weapons with non-detectable fragments; and manufacture of nuclear weapons including warheads and missiles, nuclear components and delivery platforms, or that are involved in the production and/or storage of fissile materials used in/for nuclear weapons, or that provide auxiliary services related to nuclear weapons, such as repair and maintenance."